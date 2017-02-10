Wyoming Seminary
Three Wyoming Seminary seniors have been named finalists in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship competition, said Jay Harvey, dean of the Upper School. Paige Allen of Mountain Top, Connor McGowan of Pittston and Anderson Roy Phillips of Scranton, received finalist honors.
