Wild February Weather Causes Damage, ...

Wild February Weather Causes Damage, Flash Flooding

22 hrs ago

Tornado warnings, roofs blown off, people trapped in homes, and property damage all over came with Saturday's wild weather. One of the areas hardest hit is in the Pittston area where roofs were blown off some homes and some people were trapped in their homes because of flooding or downed power lines.

