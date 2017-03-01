Township seeks aid in tornado cleanup

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Within an hour of arriving on the scene of a destructive tornado that severely damaged residents' homes, township supervisor Frank Sciabacucchi knew he had to make the call. Sciabacucchi came to the decision after arriving at the makeshift "command center" on Chapel Road Saturday afternoon after an EF2 tornado swept through the area, leaving heavy damage to homes and trees in the area of Chapel Road, Suscon Road and Baker Road.

