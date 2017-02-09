Rare winter thunderstorms and spring-...

Rare winter thunderstorms and spring-like rains across Pa. today, but cold is coming back

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: PennLive.com

A large storm with a mix of rain, snow and ice will continue to move across the northeast this week, causing travel disruptions from both wintry and spring-like weather, AccuWeather says. Much of Pennsylvania will be spared the worst of the weather front, with temperatures above freezing across much of the state, and steady rains expected instead of heavy snow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Wed The past victims 3,626
News 'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen Feb 6 TRUMP your President 3
Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07) Jan 11 Jet334 36
News Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m... Jan '17 we R da WORLD 13
News Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski Dec '16 Found Porn 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Dec '16 Cable Access 660
Create jobs. Dec '16 Mike 1
See all Pittston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittston Forum Now

Pittston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
 

Pittston, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,430 • Total comments across all topics: 278,724,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC