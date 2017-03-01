Pittston Twp. couple saw funnel cloud barreling toward them
As the wicked weather approached Saturday afternoon, Chris and Joanne Antal looked outside their house and spotted the funnel cloud coming right at them. They rushed to the basement, where they huddled under a staircase and feared Mother Nature's wrath.
