Actor Martin Sheen is helping out his longtime friend, Commonwealth Court Judge Joe Cosgrove, who is running in the May 16 Democratic primary election for a full term on the state appellate court. The campaign has posted a video on YouTube of Sheen urging the Democratic state committee to endorse Cosgrove, who was appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf in June to fill a vacancy on the appellate court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.