N/A, License: N/A

N/A, License: N/A

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Actor Martin Sheen is helping out his longtime friend, Commonwealth Court Judge Joe Cosgrove, who is running in the May 16 Democratic primary election for a full term on the state appellate court. The campaign has posted a video on YouTube of Sheen urging the Democratic state committee to endorse Cosgrove, who was appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf in June to fill a vacancy on the appellate court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Feb 8 The past victims 3,626
News 'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen Feb 6 TRUMP your President 3
Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07) Jan '17 Jet334 36
News Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m... Jan '17 we R da WORLD 13
News Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski Dec '16 Found Porn 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Dec '16 Cable Access 660
Create jobs. Dec '16 Mike 1
See all Pittston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Luzerne County was issued at February 12 at 4:29AM EST

Pittston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Pittston, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,975 • Total comments across all topics: 278,786,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC