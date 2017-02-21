Man Facing Child Sex Crimes in Two Counties
Officers in Wyoming County say Bruce Carey, 29, of Pittston, tried to have sex with a child under the age of 16. In the other case, police in Luzerne County say Carey exchanged inappropriate pictures and messages with underage girls using his cell phone in the fall of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Feb 17
|The Beetlejuice B...
|3,627
|'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen
|Feb 6
|TRUMP your President
|3
|Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Jet334
|36
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan '17
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski
|Dec '16
|Found Porn
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Cable Access
|660
|Create jobs.
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC