Man Faces Sex Charges in Two Counties

Bruce Carey, 29, of Pittston was charged Thursday with unlawful contact with a minor, two counts of attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and corruption of minors in Wyoming County. This is in addition to pending charges in Luzerne County filed against Carey, where he was accused of sending sexually explicit messages and inappropriate photos to two underage girls.

