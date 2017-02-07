Krista McGlynn and Steven Pisano

Krista McGlynn and Steven Pisano

The bride-to-be is the daughter of John "Skip" McGlynn Jr. of Duryea and Brenda VanScoy, Plains. She is a 2007 graduate of Pittston Area High School and is employed in the Pittston Area School District as a second grade special education teacher.

