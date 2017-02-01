Honesdale police chief sues mayor/council for retaliation

Honesdale's police chief filed a federal lawsuit Monday against the mayor and four borough councilmen, alleging they retaliated against him for testifying at an arbitration hearing and speaking to the media. Richard Southerton claims council President Michael Augello and councilmen Jeremy Ebert, Chris Murray and Michael Dux tried to get him to resign Oct. 4, even though he committed no wrongdoing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.