Heritage trail deserves its support

Saturday Feb 4

According to a study released this week by consultant Urban Partners, of Philadelphia, about 315,000 people used the trail in 2016, a 146 percent increase over the 128,000 who used it in 2009. The 16 miles of the trail that have been completed so far generally follow the Lackawanna River and mirror its remarkable transformation.

