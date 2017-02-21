Eight displaced in two fires in Pittston

Eight displaced in two fires in Pittston

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

A firefighter uses an axe inside a house at Rear 19 Swallow St. in Pittston after a fire on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.Christopher Dolan / Staff Photographer A house at 2 Landon Street in Pittston is damaged after a fire on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Christopher Dolan / Staff Photographer The first fire broke out about 12:20 p.m. in the kitchen of 91 Mill St. Five people were displaced and were provided with lodging, food and clothes from the American Red Cross, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Feb 17 The Beetlejuice B... 3,627
News 'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen Feb 6 TRUMP your President 3
Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07) Jan '17 Jet334 36
News Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m... Jan '17 we R da WORLD 13
News Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski Dec '16 Found Porn 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Dec '16 Cable Access 660
Create jobs. Dec '16 Mike 1
See all Pittston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittston Forum Now

Pittston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Pittston, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,488 • Total comments across all topics: 279,051,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC