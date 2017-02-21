Eight displaced in two fires in Pittston
A firefighter uses an axe inside a house at Rear 19 Swallow St. in Pittston after a fire on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.Christopher Dolan / Staff Photographer A house at 2 Landon Street in Pittston is damaged after a fire on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Christopher Dolan / Staff Photographer The first fire broke out about 12:20 p.m. in the kitchen of 91 Mill St. Five people were displaced and were provided with lodging, food and clothes from the American Red Cross, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Pittston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Feb 17
|The Beetlejuice B...
|3,627
|'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen
|Feb 6
|TRUMP your President
|3
|Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Jet334
|36
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan '17
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski
|Dec '16
|Found Porn
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Cable Access
|660
|Create jobs.
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC