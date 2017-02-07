D&L bridge work to begin

D&L bridge work to begin

Friday Feb 3 Read more: Times News

On Thursday, the Carbon County Commissioners issued the notice to proceed to Latona Trucking Inc. of Pittston regarding the construction of the 250-foot steel truss bridge that will span the Lehigh River near Turkey Hill in Jim Thorpe. Latona was approved by the commissioners as the company to complete the project in December, after reviewing their bid of $2,729,483.20.

