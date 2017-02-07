D&L bridge work to begin
On Thursday, the Carbon County Commissioners issued the notice to proceed to Latona Trucking Inc. of Pittston regarding the construction of the 250-foot steel truss bridge that will span the Lehigh River near Turkey Hill in Jim Thorpe. Latona was approved by the commissioners as the company to complete the project in December, after reviewing their bid of $2,729,483.20.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Pittston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|2 hr
|sean chavez
|3,624
|'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen
|Mon
|TRUMP your President
|3
|Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07)
|Jan 11
|Jet334
|36
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan '17
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski
|Dec '16
|Found Porn
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Cable Access
|660
|Create jobs.
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC