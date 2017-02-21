County redevelopment authority takes steps to demolish dilapidated bridge
The Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority was grappling with what seemed like a philosophical question: If a bridge falls in a river and has no viable owner, who cleans it up? Authority board members hope that question remains strictly in the realm of the abstract. For now, they're dealing with the very real question of the Coxton Railroad Bridge in Exeter.
