Bank Robberies: The Value of Witnesses
Police continue to get calls about a serial bank robber who has held up 10 banks in Lackawanna, Wayne, and Monroe Counties in little more than a year. Sources tell Newswatch 16 authorities are considering if the robbery of a PNC Bank branch in West Pittston last week is the work of that same serial robber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Add your comments below
Pittston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|8 hr
|The past victims
|3,623
|'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen
|Jan 15
|are you fking blind
|1
|Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07)
|Jan 11
|Jet334
|36
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan '17
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski
|Dec '16
|Found Porn
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Cable Access
|660
|Create jobs.
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC