2nd brewery headlines newcomers to Easton's renovated silk mill
If you were excited about the microbrewery and restaurant coming to the Simon Silk Mill , you'll love this news. Sole Artisan Ales plans to move its brewing operations from Pittston, Pa., to the old mill being reborn in Easton.
