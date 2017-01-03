West Pittston councilman resigns
Borough officials are accepting letters of interest from borough residents who want to fill an open seat on West Pittston Borough Council. "He did a tremendous job for the borough," Blaskiewicz said of Albano, who could not be reached for comment Thursday.
