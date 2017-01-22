Sole Artisan Ales opening bar, brewery in renovated Easton spaces
Sole Bar + Bottle is expected to open in April at 101 Northampton St., near the Free Bridge. The under-construction space previously housed two storefronts, a hair salon and jewelry shop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Thu
|Crapsack
|3,616
|'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen
|Jan 15
|are you fking blind
|1
|Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07)
|Jan 11
|Jet334
|36
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan 3
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski
|Dec '16
|Found Porn
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Cable Access
|660
|Create jobs.
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC