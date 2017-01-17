Residents: - We support teachers'

Speaker after speaker made their way to the microphone during Palmerton Area School District's board of directors meeting Tuesday night with one common theme running throughout their comments: "We support our teachers." In the first public meeting since a strike began Jan. 9, students, former teachers, parents and community members blasted the district's negotiating team for not asking the Palmerton Area Education Association to come to the table since the work stoppage began.

