Residents: - We support teachers'

Residents: - We support teachers'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Times News

Speaker after speaker made their way to the microphone during Palmerton Area School District's board of directors meeting Tuesday night with one common theme running throughout their comments: "We support our teachers." In the first public meeting since a strike began Jan. 9, students, former teachers, parents and community members blasted the district's negotiating team for not asking the Palmerton Area Education Association to come to the table since the work stoppage began.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Thu Crapsack 3,616
News 'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen Jan 15 are you fking blind 1
Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07) Jan 11 Jet334 36
News Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m... Jan 3 we R da WORLD 13
News Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski Dec 22 Found Porn 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Dec '16 Cable Access 660
Create jobs. Dec '16 Mike 1
See all Pittston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittston Forum Now

Pittston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pittston, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,851 • Total comments across all topics: 278,135,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC