Residents: - We support teachers'
Speaker after speaker made their way to the microphone during Palmerton Area School District's board of directors meeting Tuesday night with one common theme running throughout their comments: "We support our teachers." In the first public meeting since a strike began Jan. 9, students, former teachers, parents and community members blasted the district's negotiating team for not asking the Palmerton Area Education Association to come to the table since the work stoppage began.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Pittston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Thu
|Crapsack
|3,616
|'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen
|Jan 15
|are you fking blind
|1
|Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07)
|Jan 11
|Jet334
|36
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan 3
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski
|Dec 22
|Found Porn
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Cable Access
|660
|Create jobs.
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC