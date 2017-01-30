Lad caged for LIKING his ex-girlfrien...

Lad caged for LIKING his ex-girlfriend's pics on Facebook

Facebook posts by ex-girlfriend April Holland were out-of-bounds for the former flame, who will serve jail time for "liking" 20 snaps of her. Click-happy Justin was arrested and bailed last year on a contempt of court charge for liking April's photos after he was banned from getting in touch with her.

