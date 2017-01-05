Changes Coming to Intersection
A crash Wednesday night in Luzerne County at a notorious intersection sent one person to the hospital in serious condition. Officials have been planning to install a traffic light at the intersection near Pittston, but it won't happen for a few years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|11 hr
|sean chavez
|3,584
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan 3
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski
|Dec 22
|Found Porn
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec 21
|Cable Access
|660
|Create jobs.
|Dec 7
|Mike
|1
|Look at crimes involving Hispanics reveals comp... (Jun '06)
|Sep '16
|Dominicans Do Play
|5,290
|Yedlock-Moro
|Aug '16
|skidmark in my un...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC