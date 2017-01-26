Area mineworkers received Carnegie Me...

Area mineworkers received Carnegie Medal for heroism

In the aftermath of the Knox Mine disaster of Jan. 22, 1959, Amadeo Pancotti, of Pittston, received the Carnegie Medal for Heroism for his 50-foot climb up the Eagle Air Shaft to the surface. His efforts resulted in the rescue of 32 other men who comprised the last group of survivors following the Susquehanna River's inundation of the Knox company's River Slope operation in Pittston.

