Union volunteers and their family members met recently at Teamsters Local 401 union hall to pack 500 candy filled stockings which were distributed to six local social service agencies. Joseph Padavan, president of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Labor Council, said the labor council provided stockings and some toys to the following agencies which serve children with a variety of needs: Children's Service Center, Wyoming Valley Children's Association, Catholic Social Services, Family Services Association, Domestic Violence Center and Head Start of Pittston.

