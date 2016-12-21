Wyoming Valley
Union volunteers and their family members met recently at Teamsters Local 401 union hall to pack 500 candy filled stockings which were distributed to six local social service agencies. Joseph Padavan, president of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Labor Council, said the labor council provided stockings and some toys to the following agencies which serve children with a variety of needs: Children's Service Center, Wyoming Valley Children's Association, Catholic Social Services, Family Services Association, Domestic Violence Center and Head Start of Pittston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Pittston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Sat
|ronacorona
|3,571
|Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski
|Dec 22
|Found Porn
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec 21
|Cable Access
|660
|Create jobs.
|Dec 7
|Mike
|1
|Look at crimes involving Hispanics reveals comp... (Jun '06)
|Sep '16
|Dominicans Do Play
|5,290
|Yedlock-Moro
|Aug '16
|skidmark in my un...
|1
|Luzerne County population down (May '16)
|May '16
|good riddance
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC