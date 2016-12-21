Wyoming Area Catholic Builders Club holds coat drive
The Wyoming Area Catholic Builders Club collected new or gently used coats of all sizes from infants to adults. Coats will be donated to the Care and Concern Clinic in Pittston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|11 hr
|Crapsack
|3,559
|Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski
|16 hr
|Found Porn
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Wed
|Cable Access
|660
|Create jobs.
|Dec 7
|Mike
|1
|Look at crimes involving Hispanics reveals comp... (Jun '06)
|Sep '16
|Dominicans Do Play
|5,290
|Yedlock-Moro
|Aug '16
|skidmark in my un...
|1
|Luzerne County population down (May '16)
|May '16
|good riddance
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC