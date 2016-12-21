Tamaqua adding police officers
At its last regular meeting of 2016, Tamaqua Council approved a tentative new contract with the Tamaqua Police Department Tuesday which includes a new rank of starting patrolman, creating a fourth tier in the salary structure. According to Councilman Micah Gursky, the FOP has not yet approved the agreement, but he felt confident enough in their approval to proceed with council's vote.
