Pittston City Police Investigating Report Of Attempted Abduction Of Teenage Girl

Officers in Pittston say a 15-year-old girl told them a man tried to force her into his car on a very busy city street, right in broad daylight! Pittston city police are looking for the black BMW seen in a surveillance picture and want to talk with the man driving when the picture was taken. Police say this car was reportedly involved in an attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.