The state paid local governments and school districts in Northeastern Pennsylvania nearly $500,000 this fiscal year to help offset the loss of property tax revenue from some state forests and parks, an analysis by The Citizens' Voice found. Statewide, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources distributed payments totaling $7.8 million this fiscal year based on 2.1 million acres of tax-exempt state forest and state park land in Pennsylvania, the newspaper found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.