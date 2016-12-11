Man Stands in Place of Columbus Statue in Pittston
After a crash knocked over a statue of Christopher Columbus in Pittston last week, one man decided to fill in during its absence. Lou McBride posted photos on Facebook of himself dressed in period clothing and standing in the original location of the statue with one significant difference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|11 hr
|Crapsack
|3,559
|Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski
|16 hr
|Found Porn
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Wed
|Cable Access
|660
|Create jobs.
|Dec 7
|Mike
|1
|Look at crimes involving Hispanics reveals comp... (Jun '06)
|Sep '16
|Dominicans Do Play
|5,290
|Yedlock-Moro
|Aug '16
|skidmark in my un...
|1
|Luzerne County population down (May '16)
|May '16
|good riddance
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC