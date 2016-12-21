Judge Joseph F. Saporito Jr. honored ...

Judge Joseph F. Saporito Jr. honored by area attorneys, judges

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Judge Joseph F. Saporito Jr., United States Magistrate Judge for the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, was honored recently with the associations' Presidents' Award at one of the largest gatherings of area judges and lawyers of the Wilkes-Barre Law and Library Association/the bar association of Luzerne County. The Presidents' Award is the highest honor that can be bestowed upon an area judge or lawyer.

