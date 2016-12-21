Judge Joseph F. Saporito Jr. honored by area attorneys, judges
Judge Joseph F. Saporito Jr., United States Magistrate Judge for the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, was honored recently with the associations' Presidents' Award at one of the largest gatherings of area judges and lawyers of the Wilkes-Barre Law and Library Association/the bar association of Luzerne County. The Presidents' Award is the highest honor that can be bestowed upon an area judge or lawyer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Pittston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Dec 22
|Crapsack
|3,559
|Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski
|Dec 22
|Found Porn
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec 21
|Cable Access
|660
|Create jobs.
|Dec 7
|Mike
|1
|Look at crimes involving Hispanics reveals comp... (Jun '06)
|Sep '16
|Dominicans Do Play
|5,290
|Yedlock-Moro
|Aug '16
|skidmark in my un...
|1
|Luzerne County population down (May '16)
|May '16
|good riddance
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC