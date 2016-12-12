12 Days of Christmas Lights: Day 1
A 19-year-old Scranton High School student who engaged in sex acts with a 14-year-old girl in the basement of the school received a county jail sentence. Scranton's Housing Appeals Board on Monday upheld a cease-and-desist letter from city officials to a Green Ridge couple renting space in their home via home-stay intermediary Airbnb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pittston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|12 hr
|Crapsack
|3,559
|Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski
|17 hr
|Found Porn
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Wed
|Cable Access
|660
|Create jobs.
|Dec 7
|Mike
|1
|Look at crimes involving Hispanics reveals comp... (Jun '06)
|Sep '16
|Dominicans Do Play
|5,290
|Yedlock-Moro
|Aug '16
|skidmark in my un...
|1
|Luzerne County population down (May '16)
|May '16
|good riddance
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC