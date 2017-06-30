Police: Fleeing car hit truck, injuring girl; 3 sought

Authorities say an 8-year-old girl was injured when a car fleeing police pushed a parked truck into her as she stood on a Pittsburgh sidewalk. Police said officers patrolling in the Knoxville section of the western Pennsylvania city saw a grey vehicle with a flat tire driving the wrong way on a one-way street shortly after 10:40 p.m. Monday.

