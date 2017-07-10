More storms roll into Western Pennsylvania
Flooding was also reported on State Route 51 in Pleasant Hills/Jefferson Hills, where a portion of the northbound lane was closed. McKnight Road/Siebert Road was closed due to the road being flooded, and flooding was reported on Lebanon Church Road.
