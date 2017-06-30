Men threw homemade explosive from mov...

Men threw homemade explosive from moving car, almost hurt several people

John Klingensmith and Christopher Persic are in the Allegheny County Jail after police say they threw a homemade explosive from their moving car and almost hurt several people who were standing nearby in the North Side. Pittsburgh police were patrolling the area along Brighton Road on Monday night, near the Zone 1 police station and Dollar Tree, when they say they saw a "large explosion and a large cloud of white smoke."

