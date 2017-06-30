Man charged in 2014 slaying of Pittsburgh market owner
Authorities say a man has been arrested in the shooting death of a Pittsburgh market owner and the wounding of a female witness three years ago. A federal marshals task force and Pittsburgh police arrested 43-year-old Lee Boozer in the May 2014 slaying of 50-year-old Darryl Terry at the Allendale Market in the Sheraden section of the city.
