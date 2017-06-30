Man charged in 2014 slaying of Pittsb...

Man charged in 2014 slaying of Pittsburgh market owner

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Progress

Authorities say a man has been arrested in the shooting death of a Pittsburgh market owner and the wounding of a female witness three years ago. A federal marshals task force and Pittsburgh police arrested 43-year-old Lee Boozer in the May 2014 slaying of 50-year-old Darryl Terry at the Allendale Market in the Sheraden section of the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Pittsburgh (Nov '13) 22 hr Letti 126
News Local Pub Offering Customers Discount To Put Do... (Jun '16) Jun 30 Swamp Inhabitant ... 8
Did anyone notice anti-Trump 'Day Without Immi... Jun 30 Fire them all 3
Liberty Bridge Jun 28 Lo Pro 4
News Insider's Guide: Aquariums within a day trip of... Jun 27 weaponX 1
Are liberals Retarded Jun 25 ThomasA 2
Swingers (Oct '16) Jun 25 Nine Inches of Na... 11
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,616 • Total comments across all topics: 282,212,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC