Light Lunch: Customers, vendor subdue...

Light Lunch: Customers, vendor subdue man who tried to steal steaks, cops say

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

Police say customers and vendors at a supermarket subdued a Pittsburgh man who tried to steal $150 worth of steaks. Online court records show 37-year-old Robert Twigg's record of shoplifting and drug arrests go back 11 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News July 04, 2017We're going back to 1984 a " when ... 10 hr pork fried lice 4
Did anyone notice anti-Trump 'Day Without Immi... Wed Patriot 4
Master seeking submissive partner - female (Mar '13) Tue SexySub 17
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Pittsburgh (Nov '13) Jul 2 Letti 126
News Local Pub Offering Customers Discount To Put Do... (Jun '16) Jun 30 Swamp Inhabitant ... 8
Liberty Bridge Jun 28 Lo Pro 4
News Insider's Guide: Aquariums within a day trip of... Jun 27 weaponX 1
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,307 • Total comments across all topics: 282,293,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC