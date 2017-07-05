July 05, 2017A winning lottery ticket...

July 05, 2017A winning lottery ticket sold in Burgettstown remains unclaimed.

The Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket, worth $800,000, less taxes, was sold Monday at Petrucci's IGA, with the winning numbers 01-06-08-11-41.

