July 05, 2017A winning lottery ticket sold in Burgettstown remains unclaimed.
The Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket, worth $800,000, less taxes, was sold Monday at Petrucci's IGA, with the winning numbers 01-06-08-11-41.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did anyone notice anti-Trump 'Day Without Immi...
|3 hr
|Patriot
|4
|July 04, 2017We're going back to 1984 a " when ...
|5 hr
|The Editor
|1
|Master seeking submissive partner - female (Mar '13)
|17 hr
|SexySub
|17
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Pittsburgh (Nov '13)
|Sun
|Letti
|126
|Local Pub Offering Customers Discount To Put Do... (Jun '16)
|Jun 30
|Swamp Inhabitant ...
|8
|Liberty Bridge
|Jun 28
|Lo Pro
|4
|Insider's Guide: Aquariums within a day trip of...
|Jun 27
|weaponX
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC