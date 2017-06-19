Washington man to stand trial in Cant...

Washington man to stand trial in Canton assault case

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: O-R Online

A Washington man accused of slashing the throat and stabbing the arm of a Canton Township man he suspected of sexually assaulting a girl was ordered to stand trial on assault charges filed against him earlier this month by state police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pittsburgh dope (Dec '14) 7 hr got you 29
News No ban, no wall, no silence in Pittsburgh 19 hr Team Trump 63
how many monkeys in the tree Tue Svitts 2
News Dr. David Evanko, of Butler, is accused of sexu... (Apr '09) Jun 18 Maltamon 293
Smelling boys' bums Jun 17 Maltamon 4
Eat a Salad Peduto Jun 17 east end frank 3
News Local Pub Offering Customers Discount To Put Do... (Jun '16) Jun 15 NYT Fake News 5
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,290 • Total comments across all topics: 281,934,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC