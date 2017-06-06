Trump's decision risky and ignorant
The president announced Thursday from the Rose Garden of the White House that his decision is a "reassertion of America's sovereignty" and called the agreement unfair to US workers, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported . He said in a statement , 'While the USA decision is disheartening, we remain inspired by the growing momentum around the world to combat climate change and transition to clean growth economies'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to buy k2 in pittsburgh
|8 hr
|Braves710
|6
|how many monkeys in the tree
|Mon
|tobey
|1
|Eat a Salad Peduto
|Jun 4
|Eat Me
|2
|Peduto (Nov '16)
|Jun 3
|Bad Luck Brian
|19
|Trump Claps Back At Peduto
|Jun 1
|A Black Man
|1
|Only One Way To Stop 99% Of Crime
|May 31
|ThomasA
|7
|Barack Obama Liberal Reject
|May 28
|Michelle-s Penis
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC