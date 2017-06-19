SWAT situation lasts hours after teen shot in Lincoln-Lemington
The SWAT team still has a house surrounded in the Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood in Pittsburgh, a matter of blocks from where a teenager was shot and killed. When officers got there, they found Taymer Donald, 17, lying in the street.
