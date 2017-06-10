Superior Motors revs its engine for o...

Superior Motors revs its engine for opening on July 12

Friday

For nearly two years, while construction in the former Chevrolet dealership in Braddock was at a standstill, the award-winning chef concedes he, too, began to wonder if he would ever open one of the most highly anticipated area restaurants and become a major player in the struggling town's revival. Now the end - and beginning - is finally in sight.

