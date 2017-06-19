Shell project manager says cracker pl...

Shell project manager says cracker plant 'will change forever Pittsburgh'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

The word of the day in Beaver County is "safety." At least that seems to be the case according to Shell Chemicals Project Director Anca Rusa, speaking publicly about the cracker plant, which Royal Dutch Shell is building in Beaver County, at the Northeast U.S. Petrochemical Construction Conference at Station Square.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dr. David Evanko, of Butler, is accused of sexu... (Apr '09) Sun Maltamon 293
Smelling boys' bums Sat Maltamon 4
Eat a Salad Peduto Sat east end frank 3
News Local Pub Offering Customers Discount To Put Do... (Jun '16) Jun 15 NYT Fake News 5
News Penguins victory parade Wednesday morning Jun 14 Overtaxed 2
Russian Hacking Jun 13 Overtaxed 9
News PA: Trump Budget Might Nix Funding for Pittsbur... Jun 13 seen this coming 1
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,085 • Total comments across all topics: 281,868,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC