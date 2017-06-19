Report of kayak over dam near Pittsbu...

Report of kayak over dam near Pittsburgh was likely just log

Reports of a kayak going over a dam on the Allegheny River near Pittsburgh were probably a false alarm spawned by someone who saw a log instead. Rescue crews for Allegheny County were called to the river near the Highland Park Bridge about 6 p.m. Thursday.

