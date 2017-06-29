Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to Present Summer PNC Pops Weekend with the Music of John Williams
The PNC Pops make a summertime appearance as the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and guest conductor Lawrence Loh take Pittsburgh to worlds beyond imagination with "The Music of John Williams" on July 14-16 at Heinz Hall. Loh, former resident conductor at the Pittsburgh Symphony and newly appointed music director of the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, returns to lead a rousing, heart-pounding weekend of music from legendary composer John Williams.
