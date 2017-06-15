Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to Hono...

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to Honor Service Men & Women at Americana Concert

In collaboration with Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra offers a free performance in honor of American service men and woman. "In Honor of Service - An Americana Concert" is Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m. at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall in Oakland.

