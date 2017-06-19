Pittsburgh man charged with having gu...

Pittsburgh man charged with having gun during confrontation at Washingtona s Pinto field

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: O-R Online

A Pittsburgh man was arrested Tuesday by Washington police after he allegedly was seen with a gun in the pocket of his pants during a confrontation at the Pinto baseball field in Washington Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pittsburgh dope (Dec '14) 2 hr got you 29
News No ban, no wall, no silence in Pittsburgh 15 hr Team Trump 63
how many monkeys in the tree Tue Svitts 2
News Dr. David Evanko, of Butler, is accused of sexu... (Apr '09) Jun 18 Maltamon 293
Smelling boys' bums Jun 17 Maltamon 4
Eat a Salad Peduto Jun 17 east end frank 3
News Local Pub Offering Customers Discount To Put Do... (Jun '16) Jun 15 NYT Fake News 5
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,365 • Total comments across all topics: 281,929,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC