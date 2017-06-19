Pittsburgh gets new Residence Inn Hotel
The 144-suite Residence Inn by Marriott in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is scheduled to open this Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Located at 3341 Forbes Avenue, the all-suite Residence Inn Pittsburgh Oakland/University Place will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by MWK Forbes II, LLC and managed by North Star Lodging Management Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
