Pittsburgh gets new Residence Inn Hotel

The 144-suite Residence Inn by Marriott in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is scheduled to open this Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Located at 3341 Forbes Avenue, the all-suite Residence Inn Pittsburgh Oakland/University Place will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by MWK Forbes II, LLC and managed by North Star Lodging Management Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

