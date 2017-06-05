Pittsburgh considers bigger incentive...

Pittsburgh considers bigger incentives for building cut-rate housing

1 hr ago

Pittsburgh is considering offering bigger tax breaks for developers building affordable housing or creating businesses in depressed neighborhoods, but critics say the revamped abatement programs won't do enough to address a low-income housing shortage. City Council on Tuesday introduced legislation amending Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance programs, which give developers tax relief on the increased value of a property after it is improved.

