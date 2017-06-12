PA: Trump Budget Might Nix Funding fo...

PA: Trump Budget Might Nix Funding for Pittsburgh BRT

June 12--President Trump's proposed infrastructure budget would nix federal funding to install a $233 million "light rail on wheels" system known as bus rapid transit between Downtown Pittsburgh and Oakland. U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration sent a letter earlier this month to the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh stating the president's proposed budget includes no funding for new projects.

