PA: More BRT Meetings Set in Pittsburgh

June 19--Port Authority of Allegheny County will hold more public meetings about a planned bus rapid transit system to connect Oakland and Downtown, though federal funding for the $233 million project might be in jeopardy. Now that a route has been chosen, the meetings will focus on gathering input about where passenger stations should be placed and street design, according to a Port Authority webpage.

