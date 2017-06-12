PA Bridge Rehabilitation Job Awarded

PA Bridge Rehabilitation Job Awarded

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: PaintSquare

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has awarded a project in the amount of $20,173,000 for the rehabilitation of the South 10th Street Bridge , located in Pittsburgh, to American Bridge Company of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. American Bridge Company was the lowest of three bids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PaintSquare.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local Pub Offering Customers Discount To Put Do... (Jun '16) 3 hr NYT Fake News 5
News Penguins victory parade Wednesday morning Wed Overtaxed 2
Russian Hacking Tue Overtaxed 9
News PA: Trump Budget Might Nix Funding for Pittsbur... Jun 13 seen this coming 1
DNC Tom Perez Yellow Teeth Jun 13 Pfffft 4
White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect... Jun 11 It takes a Village 30
How a mayor's wife brought a factory town back ... Jun 11 joe the brewer 3
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,233 • Total comments across all topics: 281,781,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC