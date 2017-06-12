PA Bridge Rehabilitation Job Awarded
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has awarded a project in the amount of $20,173,000 for the rehabilitation of the South 10th Street Bridge , located in Pittsburgh, to American Bridge Company of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. American Bridge Company was the lowest of three bids.
